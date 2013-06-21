The 2013 Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy is seen before Game 7 of the 2013 NBA finals basketball playoff between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs in Miami, Florida, June 20, 2013. Photograph taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Mike Segar

MIAMI The Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs face each other in the decisive seventh game of the NBA Finals on Thursday with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ready for another emotional roller coaster.

The Spurs were five seconds away from winning the title on Tuesday before a Ray Allen three pointer forced overtime where Miami triumphed to level the series.

Asked if he was able to enjoy the special atmosphere of a Game Seven, Popovich was unimpressed.

"It's torture. It's hard to appreciate or enjoy torture," said the 64-year-old who is hoping to pick up his fifth NBA championship as Spurs coach.

"This is all business. There's no eighth game, is there? This is the last game. That's the best news I've heard all day.

"I have no clue what's going to happen tonight. All I do is hope, and you hope that your team executes and competes for 48 minutes."

Miami, led by league MVP LeBron James, are aiming to join the elite club of franchises with back-to-back titles on the seventh anniversary of the franchise's first ever title.

Last year, Miami beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1 in the Finals and coach Erik Spoelstra said it has been a very different affair against the experienced Spurs.

"That's the point. It's never the same. It's always the most difficult thing you'll ever do collectively and that's what this is," said Spoelstra.

"We know in this game tonight we'll have to beat the Spurs at their best and that's the way it should be. May the best team win."

(Reporting By Simon Evans)