Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half in Game 4 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

SAN ANTONIO LeBron James delivered on a promise to improve his play with a sterling performance in Game Four of the NBA Finals on Thursday, breathing new life into a Miami Heat team that two days ago looked ready to roll over.

James, who said he needed to step up after one of the worst playoff displays of his career in Tuesday's crushing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, responded with a game-high 33-points and 11 rebounds to shift the momentum back in Miami's favour.

"I just came into the game confident. Before I even made a shot, I came into the game confident," James said after Miami's 109-93 win evened the best-of-seven championship series at 2-2.

"I knew what my mindset was going to be. I didn't worry about last game. Last game was history. And I just worried in the present. I'm blessed and happy I was able to make a contribution to our win tonight."

The four-time league most valuable player entered Thursday's game with a mere 38.9 shooting percentage over the opening three contests of the series and had failed to crack 20 points in each of them.

The trio of performances from a player widely regarded as the best on the planet, invited plenty of criticism, especially considering he shot a career-best 56.5 percent during the regular season.

WORKING INSIDE

James shouldered much of the blame for Miami's Game Three loss when he scored 15 points on 7-for-21 shooting but responded with a far more respectable 15-of-25 return on Thursday.

Rather than settling for outside shots as he did during much of the first three games, James started driving to the net more often and with an aggression that had been missing.

A key segment of his night came when he scored eight points during a two-minute span late in the first quarter just when San Antonio looked poised to start pulling away.

His ability to step up and keep his team from having to dig out of a daunting 3-1 series hole will go a long way should Miami go on to capture their second consecutive NBA title.

"As bad as I played in Game Three, I put all the pressure on me to say 'I can't afford to play like that and hope for us to win. Not at this level'," James added.

"So I was able to forget about it. It hurt. I watched the film. It hurt watching it. I didn't like the way I was playing.

"But I just came in with a whole new clean slate tonight, and like I said, I was blessed to be able to make a few plays to help us win." (Editing by John O'Brien)