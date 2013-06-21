Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell MVP trophy (L) after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

MIAMI Miami Heat forward LeBron James won his second successive NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) award after leading his team to victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday's championship decider.

James, undisputed as the sport's best current player, scored a game-high 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Miami's 95-88 Game Seven win.

The 28-year-old also won the award last year when Miami beat the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the championship and he has swept all the major awards in the past two seasons.

Four times in the last five seasons, including each of the last two, he has been named MVP during the regular season, elevating him among the greatest players the game has seen.

James, who was widely criticized in the United States after leaving his former team Cleveland Cavaliers for Miami in search NBA championship rings, received the award from Boston Celtics great Bill Russell.

"I'm blessed," James said at the trophy presentation. "What everyone says about me off the floor doesn't matter." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)