Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) leaps to shoot as Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka (C) defends as Thunder's Kevin Durant stands at right in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Miami Heat's LeBron James sits with the Larry O'Brien trophy (L) and the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy during a press conference after his team won the title by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Glenn

MIAMI Miami Heat forward LeBron James realised his dream by leading his team to the National Basketball Association championship on Thursday and the man nicknamed 'King James' completed his coronation with the series most valuable player (MVP) award.

James, who also picked up the regular season MVP honour for the third time in his career, led the Heat to a 4-1 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the best-of-seven championship series that was capped off by a 121-106 victory.

The dominant player throughout the series, James scored 26 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and doled out a game-high 13 assists in a brilliant all-round effort in the finale.

"This means everything," the 27-year-old James said after being presented with the MVP trophy by Celtics great Bill Russell.

"It's a dream come true."

James, who averaged 28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists in the series, won his first NBA ring on his third trip to the finals.

His Cleveland Cavaliers were swept in four games in 2007 by the San Antonio Spurs, and the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games last season.

"Losing the finals last year put me back in place, it humbled me a lot," said James.

"Today is the happiest day of my life." (Editing by John O'Brien)