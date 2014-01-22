The New York Knicks remained the NBA's most valuable team, worth over $1 billion, according to a Forbes poll on Wednesday that showed the average team value rose 25 percent from last year.

The average NBA team's value rose to $634 million, a jump Forbes said was driven by cost controls from the collective bargaining agreement and the much-anticipated next round of television contracts.

The Knicks were valued at $1.4 billion, a 27 percent rise from last year, due to a renovation to their home arena and qualifying for last season's playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who topped the list two years ago, remained second with a value of $1.35 billion, up 35 percent from last year.

Rounding out the top five were the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

The reigning NBA champion Miami Heat were ranked seventh out of the league's 30 teams with a 23 percent jump in value to $770 million.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)