Atlanta Hawks head coach Larry Drew calls a play during the first quarter of Game 3 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Atlanta Hawks have re-signed head coach Larry Drew back for a third season after he steered the injury-hit team to the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference, the National Basketball Association team said on Friday.

Despite losing several key players for stretches of the lockout-shortened season, the Hawks made the playoffs for a fifth straight year before losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the postseason.

"Larry did an outstanding job this season in guiding our team to the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference, despite a condensed schedule and unfortunate injuries," Hawks General Manager Rick Sund said in a statement.

"The Hawks have reached the postseason in each of his years on the bench, and we feel Larry's experience, expertise and dedication to the game were a key ingredient to our success."

The Hawks went 47-35 last season despite a rash of injuries to key players, most notably the loss of All-Star center Al Horford for all but 11 games of the regular season.

Drew, who went 84-64 in his first two seasons with the team, led the 2011-12 Hawks to their first winning record on the road in 13 years.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Julian Linden)