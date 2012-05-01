New York Knicks forward Amare Stoudemire shoots between Miami Heat defenders Chris Bosh (R) and LeBron James in the third quarter of Game 2 of their first round NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

MIAMI A dominant Miami Heat took a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first round playoff series against the New York Knicks with a convincing 104-94 victory on Monday.

It was a closer affair than Miami's 33-point humbling in Saturday's opener but New York never looked like seriously worrying the Heat, despite briefly taking the lead in the second quarter.

Dwyane Wade top-scored for the Heat with 25 points, Chris Bosh made 21 and LeBron James had 19, seven rebounds and nine assists.

For New York, who finished seventh in the regular season standings, Carmelo Anthony made 30 points, enjoying some spells of domination over Shane Battier when James was off court, but he had little support.

The defeat was the 12th straight loss in the playoffs for New York in a run going back 11 years.

The seven-game series moves to New York for games three and four on Thursday and Sunday.

(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Ransom)