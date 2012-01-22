Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) dribbles against Philadelphia 76ers' Thaddeus Young during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Chris Bosh sparked the Miami Heat to a third home win in a row on Saturday, draining 30 points in a 113-92 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bosh scored eight points during an 11-4 run at start the fourth quarter, pushing the Heat lead to 92-73 and effectively putting the game out of reach for the 76ers.

Dwyane Wade missed his third consecutive game with a sprained ankle and his sixth overall this season, although the Heat are 6-0 in his absence.

"Everyone has stepped up their play with D-Wade being absent, and we expect nothing less," Heat forward LeBron James told reporters.

"It's great to get some home wins; it's great to beat some really good teams, but we've got to continue to push forward."

The win moves the Heat (11-4) into a tie at the top of the Southeast Division with the Orlando Magic.

The 76ers (11-5) comfortably lead the Atlantic Division by five games over the New York Knicks despite losing two of their last three games.

Miami held a one-point advantage after the first quarter and extended the margin to seven points by halftime.

"They (Miami) were sharp tonight from the start," said Philadelphia coach Doug Collins, whose team was missing center Spencer Hawes with a strained Achilles tendon.

"We fought and hung around for a little bit, but they wore us down. We need our full arsenal and then some."

James added 28 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Heat. Reserves Lou Williams and Evan Turner led the 76ers with 22 and 16 points respectively.

