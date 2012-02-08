The Miami Heat inched closer to top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 107-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Dwyane Wade scored a game-high 26 points and LeBron James had 24 against his former team as the Heat put the game out of reach with a fourth-quarter surge.

Miami led 84-78 with just over nine minutes left before embarking on an 8-0 run that padded the advantage to double digits and helped the Heat (19-6) move within a game of the conference-leading Chicago Bulls.

The Cavaliers (9-14) are moving forward from losing James to Miami in 2010 with a surprisingly solid start to the season behind No. 1 overall draft pick Kyrie Irving, who recorded 16 points against the Heat.

Antawn Jamison had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers, who kept pace with the Heat for three quarters before losing steam in the fourth.

