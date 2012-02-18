Miami Heats LeBron James dunks during the first quarter of the Heats NBA basketball game against his former team the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

The Miami Heat, led by LeBron James, torched the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-87 on Friday to record their fifth consecutive road win in front of an unforgiving crowd.

James scored 16 of his game-high 28 points in the third quarter as the Heat extended their lead to as many as 34 points before he sat out the fourth.

James was booed loudly again by the Cleveland fans who have not forgiven him for leaving the team in 2010.

"It's always special coming back here," James told reporters. "I know these fans, they know me. They know how competitive I am. I just try and lead my team to victory every night. It's definitely special every time I come back here."

The Southeast Division leading Heat (24-7) scored the first 11 points of the game and never let up in the dominant performance over the undermanned Cavaliers.

Cleveland (11-17) were without Andreson Varajeo, who was missing with a broken right wrist, and guard Daniel Gibson (sprained left ankle).

"It was very simple, It looked like we were scared to death," Cavaliers coach Byron Scott told reporters.

"They came out with great energy and great effort and we didn't match it whatsoever. It just seemed like the lights were too bright for a lot of guys."

Dwyane Wade scored 22 points before joining James on the bench for the entire fourth quarter. Chris Bosh, the third member of Miami's 'big three', recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Rookie guard Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers with 17 points, while Ramon Sessions scored 15 points off the bench.

(Reporting by Mike Mouat in Windsor, Ontario; Editing by Greg Stutchbury/Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)