Charlotte Bobcats' Derrick Brown (C) moves against Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) and Dexter Pittman in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Miami(UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)

The Miami Heat were without starters Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem but still feasted on the league's worst team, handing the Charlotte Bobcats a 15th consecutive loss in a 105-82 home romp on Friday.

LeBron James scored 19 points and Chris Bosh added 18 as the Heat won for the first time in three games to resume their chase of the Chicago Bulls for first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls lead by 3 1/2 games, although both teams have already secured playoff berths.

Standout guard Wade remained sidelined with an ankle injury while forward Haslem did not play because of a virus.

Despite coming up against a weakened Heat side, Charlotte (7-51) fell to within one game of a franchise record for consecutive losses.

Derrick Brown had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Michael Jordan-owned Bobcats, whose last win came on March 17, with the outcome never in doubt once Miami had rushed to a 33-19 lead by the end of the first quarter.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien)