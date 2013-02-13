Portland Trail Blazers' Aleksandar Pavlovic (L) defends as Miami Heat's LeBron James shoots in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

LeBron James' red-hot shooting hit record level on Tuesday as he became the first NBA player ever to score 30 points while shooting 60 percent in six straight games.

James tallied 30 points, nine assists and six rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 117-104 victory over Portland Trail Blazers on a night he reached unparalleled efficiency in front of his home crowd.

The three-time league MVP made 11 of his 15 shots and is shooting an incredible 71 percent from the field over his last six games.

Only Adrian Dantley and Moses Malone had previously achieved the 30-point, 60-percent mark in five consecutive contests.

"I'm at a loss for words," James told reporters. "I know how many unbelievable players who came through the ranks. For me to be in the record books by myself with such a stat - any stat - it's big time."

James' latest performance helped the Heat (35-14) seize a three-game lead atop the Eastern Conference.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)