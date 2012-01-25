Miami Heat's Chris Bosh reacts after hitting a three point shot in the fourth quarter of play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Chris Bosh scored 17 of his season-high 35 points in the fourth quarter to supply the firepower for the Miami Heat in a 92-85 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Bosh stole the spotlight even as Cleveland's past met its future when LeBron James faced the Cavaliers' number one overall draft choice Kyrie Irving.

The Heat are still without the injured Dwyane Wade and Cleveland trailed by just two midway through the final quarter when Bosh quickly converted a three-point play and a three-pointer to stretch the lead.

The visiting Cavs twice pulled within three points in the last 13 seconds but Bosh and Miami (12-5) clinched the game at the free throw line where Bosh finished a perfect 14 of 14.

James added a quiet 18 points in a rematch with the team he left as a free agent in the summer of 2010 and the Heat improved to 7-1 without Wade, out with a right ankle problem.

Irving, who leads all rookies in scoring this season, paced Cleveland (6-10) with 18 but the visitors lost their fourth straight game.

