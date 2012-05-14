Pictures of Miami Heat players Chris Bosh (L) and LeBron James are shown in the stands as the Heat met the New York Knicks during Game 2 of their first round NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity/files

The Miami Heat's hopes of capturing their first NBA title in six years were dealt a severe blow as All-Star forward Chris Bosh is out indefinitely with a strained abdominal muscle, the team said on Monday.

Bosh, Miami's top rebounder and third-leading scorer during the regular season, suffered the injury on a dunk in the Heat's Game One victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday after he was fouled by center Roy Hibbert.

An examination on Monday revealed the strain, the Heat said.

Bosh, one of the Heat's "Big Three" along with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, averaged 18 points and 7.9 rebounds during the 66-game regular season.

He missed nine games during the regular season in which the Heat went 4-5.

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final resumes Tuesday in Miami.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)