Gustavo Ayon has signed a contract with the New Orleans Hornets, becoming just the third Mexican-born player to compete in the National Basketball Association, the Hornets said on Friday.

Ayon, 26, averaged 15.9 points while grabbing 8.2 rebounds this season over 10 games for Fuenlabrada in the top-flight Spanish league ACB.

A forward/center, he ranked fourth in the league in points, second in rebounds, fourth in defensive rebounds and first in offensive rebounds.

Ayon has also played for the Mexican national team since 2007.

"Gustavo is someone who we have had on our radar for a while and we believe he is going to be a great addition to our Hornets," General Manager Dell Demps said in a statement.

He joins Horacio Llamas, who played two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, and current Charlotte Bobcat Eduardo Najera as the only Mexican-born players to make an NBA roster.

