New Orleans Hornets scoring leader Eric Gordon was expected to miss two to three weeks due to a knee injury, the National Basketball Association club said on Friday.

The 23-year-old guard, averaging 21 points in two games this season, suffered swelling in his right knee after Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed the previous four games after bruising the knee in the second half of the team's opening game in Phoenix.

Team doctors have recommended rest for Gordon, who last year averaged 22.3 points a game for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Hornets, tied with the Houston Rockets for last place in the Southwest Division with a 2-4 record, have lost four games in a row after opening with two victories.

