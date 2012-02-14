Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Gordon stands alone during a time out against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Indianapolis November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Brent Smith/Files

New Orleans Hornets' Eric Gordon will miss at least another six weeks after it was announced on Monday the guard will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery.

Gordon, who will have the procedure on Tuesday, has been out of action since January 4 when he returned from a knee injury he suffered in the season opener only to head back to the bench.

"After consulting with our medical staff, we concluded that surgery was the best route and in the best interest of Eric for the long term," Hornets General Manager Dell Demps said in a statement. "We had hoped with rest and rehab, Eric's knee would have healed."

Gordon was acquired by New Orleans in a trade that sent former franchise player Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gordon averaged a career-high 22.3 points per game last season, his third in the NBA.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)