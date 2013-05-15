NBA Commissioner David Stern speaks at a news conference before the All Star slam dunk competition during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes/Files

The NBA denied a proposal on Wednesday to move the Sacramento Kings basketball team to Seattle, NBA Commissioner David Stern said.

The decision follows months of increasingly bitter wrangling between investors trying to move the team to Seattle and a group fighting to keep the team in Sacramento.

The family of George Maloof, which owns a controlling interest in the team, wanted to sell it to Seattle investors but had faced opposition from Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, himself a former NBA player, who quickly mounted a campaign to keep the team in the California capital.

(Reporting By Marice Richter in Dallas and Sharon Bernstein in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)