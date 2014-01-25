New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) drives to the basket against Charlotte Bobcats power forward Anthony Tolliver (43) in the second half at Madison Square Garden, New York Jan 24, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York forward Carmelo Anthony posted a Knicks' and Madison Square Garden record 62 points on Friday as his team toppled the Charlotte Bobcats 125-96.

Anthony landed 23 of 35 field goals with six three pointers and was 10 from 10 from the free throw line to post the highest single player tally since Kobe Bryant notched 65 points in 2007.

He topped Bryant's Madison Square Garden record of 61 points set five years ago and beat Bernard King's Knicks' record of 60 points.

"I was just taking it one possession at a time," Anthony told reporters. "I came into the game locked in. I didn't know I was going to have this type of performance. It's an unbelievable feeling.

"It's just a zone you get into sometimes. Only a certain group of people know what that zone feels like. Tonight was one of those zones. My team mates saw that.

"It didn't really sink in exactly what I did tonight. I know Bernard King is somewhere smiling at me right now."

