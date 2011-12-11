Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (R) celebrates with teammate Tyson Chandler (L) after scoring a basket against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter during Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Dallas, Texas June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp/Files

The New York Knicks have acquired center Tyson Chandler from the Dallas Mavericks as part of a three-team trade, the Knicks said on Saturday.

"Signing a player of Tyson's caliber, with championship experience, to this roster, is an opportunity we could not pass up," Knicks interim general manager Glen Grunwald said in a statement.

Chandler, 29, averaged 10.1 points and 9.4 rebounds in 74 regular-season starts for the NBA champion Mavericks last season.

He has spent 10 years in the NBA with Chicago, New Orleans, Charlotte and Dallas.

"Tyson will be the anchor to our defence," Knicks coach Mike D'Antoni said. "The trio of Amar'e Stoudemire, Carmelo Anthony and Tyson makes one of the most formidable frontlines in the entire league."

The Knicks sent forward Ronny Turiaf, cash considerations and a 2013 second-round draft choice to the Washington Wizards and guard Andy Rautins to Dallas as part of the deal.

Dallas traded a 2012 second-round draft choice to Washington and the draft rights to forwards Ahmad Nivins and Giorgos Printezis to New York.

The Mavericks also gained a conditional future second-round draft choice from Washington.

(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina, editing by Justin Palmer)