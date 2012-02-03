Derrick Rose took over scoring duties late in the game to ensure the surging Chicago Bulls held off the New York Knicks to record a 105-102 victory at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

The Knicks (8-14) rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to tie game at 75-75 late in the third quarter before the reigning MVP took matters into his own hands with 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Rose led the Bulls with 32 points and 13 assists and Carlos Boozer and Kyle Korver each added 16 points as the Bulls improved their East-leading record to 19-6.

Carmelo Anthony sparked New York's charge in the third quarter with 12 of his 26 points, while his Knicks team mate Amar'e Stoudemire led all scorers with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulls forged a 55-44 halftime lead outscoring New York 22-11 to close the first half and converting 11 turnovers in the second quarter into 15 points.

(Reporting by Mike Mouat in Windsor, Ontario; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)