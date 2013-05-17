New York Knicks' Kenyon Martin (3) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Ian Mahinmi during the third quarter in Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball series in New York, May 16, 2013. AT left is Knicks' Raymond Felton and at right are Pacers' Paul George (far... REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK The New York Knicks avoided elimination by beating the Pacers 85-75 on Thursday to send their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series back to Indiana for Game Six.

Led by 28 points from league scoring champion Carmelo Anthony, the desperate Knicks played with determination on defence to narrow the deficit to 3-2 in their best-of-seven series, which resumes on Saturday.

The Knicks bench outscored the undermanned Pacers 35-10 with J.R. Smith coming out of a slump to contribute 12 points and 29-year-old rookie Chris Copeland adding 13 points and high energy on defence.

Playing without starting point guard George Hill, who suffered a concussion in Indiana's Game Four victory, the Pacers were led by Paul George's 23 points.

Should the Pacers fail to finish the series with a victory at home on Saturday, the series would return to New York's Madison Square Garden for a deciding Game Seven on Monday.

New York started fast in a physical first half, scoring the first seven points of the game. They led by four after the first quarter and by 40-34 at halftime.

The Knicks extended their lead to 10 after three quarters, carrying a 67-57 advantage to the fourth quarter.

Indiana were hurt by poor shooting from the foul line, making just 19-of-33 attempts.

