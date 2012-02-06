Los Angeles Lakers head coach Mike Brown reacts during the second quarter of play against the Denver Nuggets in their NBA basketball game in Denver February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without head coach Mike Brown on Monday for a key game against the Philadelphia 76ers after he was suspended and fined by the National Basketball Association.

Brown, in his first season with the Lakers, drew a one-game suspension and $25,000 fine for making contact with a game official and failing "to leave the court in a timely manner" following his ejection during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 96-87 loss to the Utah Jazz, the league said.

The surprising 76ers (17-7) lead the Atlantic Division while the Lakers (14-10) hold down second place in the Pacific.

(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; editing by Steve Ginsburg)