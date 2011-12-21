Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) drives the ball past Los Angeles Clippers Chauncey Billups (C) and Caron Butler during their NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant tore a ligament in his right wrist in Monday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers and is considered day-to-day, the National Basketball Association club said on Wednesday.

The twice NBA Finals Most Valuable Player will not play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers but has not been ruled out of the Lakers' regular season opener against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Bryant, the NBA's MVP in the 2007-08 season and a key contributor in five league championships for the Lakers, averaged 25.3 points, 4.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds last season in his 15th NBA campaign.

