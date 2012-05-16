Time for Thiem or will Nadal march on?
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
Los Angeles Lakers players Devin Ebanks and Andrew Bynum were each fined by the National Basketball Association for separate violations, the league said on Wednesday.
Ebanks was fined $25,000 for his actions before and after his ejection from the Lakers' 119-90 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening game of their Western Conference semi-final series on Monday.
The Lakers forward was ejected for drawing a technical foul with 2:18 to play after walking up to a scrum for the ball when the whistle had already been blown.
Center Bynum was fined $15,000 for failing to make himself available to the media after the Lakers' practice on Tuesday.
Game Two of the best-of-seven series between the third-seeded Lakers and the second-seeded Thunder is in Oklahoma City later on Wednesday.
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.