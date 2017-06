Orlando Magic's Dwight Howard gestures to the crowd after winning their NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/Files

The Orlando Magic have traded six-times All-Star Dwight Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a four-team, 12-player deal including the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA teams said on Friday.

The deal thrusts the Lakers back into the mix of contenders for an NBA title as Howard, the face of the Magic franchise and a three-time defensive player of the year, joins Kobe Bryant, Pao Gasol and Steve Nash in Los Angeles.

