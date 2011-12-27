Los Angeles Lakers fans, one wearing a shirt asking to trade NBA commissioner David Stern (R), dance during a stop in play against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their stumbling start to a new era with a 100-91 road loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday as the visitors matched their poorest opening to a campaign for nine years.

Following their fourth-quarter meltdown against the Chicago Bulls on Christmas Day, the Lakers (0-2) were overpowered by the young Kings, leaving new coach Mike Brown still searching for his first victory since taking over in the off-season.

Marcus Thornton scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Sacramento and Tyreke Evans added 20 to cancel out a game-high 29 from Los Angeles's Kobe Bryant.

The Kings looked fresh in what was their season opener, continually beating the Lakers for pace around the court to build a 14-point advantage through three quarters.

Los Angeles, however, woke from their slumber and fought back to trail 89-87 late in the game, but Sacramento used an 8-0 run in the final few minutes to ensure the Lakers lost their first two games of a season for the first time since 2002.

