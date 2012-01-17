LOS ANGELES Derek Fisher's game-winning three-pointer put a pretty ribbon on a workmanlike 73-70 victory for the Los Angeles Lakers over the defending NBA champion Dallas Mavericks Monday.

Fisher nailed an arching three to snap a 70-70 tie with three seconds left on the clock on a night Lamar Odom returned to the place of his past glory.

"I've seen that before," Odom told reporters of the winning shot from his former team mate.

"We doubled off Kobe and he hit the shot. He's done that over and over."

Odom, who spent the previous seven seasons in Los Angeles, where he helped the team to two NBA titles before he was traded in the off-season, received a rousing ovation and a video tribute when he took the court at the Staples Center in the first quarter.

Odom finished with 10 points and the good vibes were fleeting as the crowd watched the Lakers (10-5) stumble through a season-low point total before overcoming the opponent that swept them out of last season's playoffs.

Kobe Bryant's run of four consecutive 40-point games came to a jarring end as he managed just 14 on 7-for-22 shooting, but Andrew Bynum provided a rare bright spot with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Dirk Nowitzki produced a team-high 21 for Dallas (8-6), who erased a seven-point deficit in the final four minutes to tie the game but ultimately had their five-game win streak snapped.

Dallas, who have retooled with several new faces this season, had been riding their defense on their recent run and could have extended it but for some poor shooting.

The Mavs shot just 35 percent for the night, while the Lakers were barely more clinical at 38 percent.

The visitors opened up an advantage by outscoring Los Angeles 16-7 in the third and grabbing a six-point lead early in the fourth.

The Lakers responded with a stretch of their own that put them ahead 66-59 with just four minutes left.

It was short-lived and Jason Terry's running shot tied the score with nine seconds left.

But on Los Angeles' final possession, Dallas rushed to double-team Bryant and Fisher made them pay with a long three.

"I don't think that's ever the plan (for me to shoot the last shot)," said Fisher, who finished with 13 points.

"I just try to stay ready to help my team win. This is what I do."

(Editing by Alastair Himmer. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)