Kobe Bryant's fast start allowed him to clock off early as the Los Angeles Lakers made easy work of the Charlotte Bobcats in a 106-73 home blowout on Tuesday.

Bryant, the NBA's leading scorer, fired 18 points in the first quarter and scored a game-high 24 - all in the first half where the Lakers built a big lead against the NBA's worst team.

Job done, Bryant sat out the fourth quarter, a welcome sight for the Lakers coaching staff with the 16th-year veteran entering the night second in the league in minutes per game.

Los Angeles (13-9) set the early tone with a 10-0 run in the first quarter and finished the first half up by 24.

The slumping Bobcats (3-19) lost their ninth game on the bounce, the most since they dropped a franchise-worst 13 in 2006.

Andrew Bynum chipped in 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers get a final home win before they head out on a six-game road trip beginning Friday.

