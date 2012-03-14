Kobe Bryant's partnership with Andrew Bynum continued to blossom on Tuesday as the Los Angeles duo carried the Lakers to a thrilling 116-111 double overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The seven-foot (2.13 meters) Bynum powered his way to a season-high 37 points and 16 rebounds while Bryant tallied 34, nine rebounds and five assists to give the Lakers (26-16) a rare road win against a top Western Conference team.

It was the third straight victory for Los Angeles, who are third in the conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of fourth-placed Memphis.

"We definitely wanted to get this win, that's why we got it," Bynum told reporters after making 15 of his 18 shots from the field. "They're a good young team. They really challenged us."

One game after Bryant deferred to Bynum for a final shot in Los Angeles' close win over Boston, the tandem delivered another win by combining on a game-ending 10-2 run after the Grizzlies had led by three with about two and a half minutes to go.

Memphis were without leading scorer Rudy Gay, who is dealing with concussion symptoms.

Marreese Speights stepped up with 25 points and Marc Gasol added 20 for Memphis (24-17), who led by as much as 17 in the third quarter before the Lakers stormed back.

Los Angeles trailed by five with less than four minutes left but Bryant came to life and had a hand in his team's last 11 points in regulation.

He made a game-tying three-pointer, then found Pau Gasol for a dunk to give the Lakers a 97-95 edge with under a minute left.

Marc Gasol tied the game on the Grizzlies' next possession but Mike Conley missed a potential game-winning shot as time expired on the fourth.

Bryant had a shot to win the game at the buzzer in the first overtime but also misfired.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)