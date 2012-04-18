San Antonio made amends for last week's stinging home loss to Los Angeles by trouncing the Lakers 112-91 on their home court on Tuesday.

The Western Conference-leading Spurs were on the receiving end of a 14-point loss to the Lakers last Wednesday but gave them a taste of their own medicine with the rout in Los Angeles as Kobe Bryant sat out another game due to injury.

Tony Parker had 29 points and 13 assists while Tim Duncan looked lively again with 19 points and eight rebounds for San Antonio (44-16), who moved a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City in the West.

"We were motivated tonight. They beat us bad last time and we were on a mission and wanted to make a statement," Tony Parker told reporters after the Spurs point guard had 29 points and 13 assists.

In addition to Parker, Tim Duncan looked lively again with 19 points and eight rebounds for San Antonio (44-16), who moved a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City in the West.

With Bryant missing his sixth consecutive game with a bruised left shin, the Lakers struggled to hit a basket in the second period and fell well behind after the Spurs went on an 18-0 run.

Andrew Bynum tallied 21 points for Los Angeles, who trailed by more than 20 in the second half and never recovered.

"They beat us like we stole something," Bynum said.

"Now we have to come see them (on Friday in San Antonio). It doesn't matter (if Kobe plays), we're going to win."

The Lakers (39-23) are 4-2 without Bryant and just a half-game in front of the Clippers for the Pacific Division lead and third spot in the West. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Greg Stutchbury)