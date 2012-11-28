LOS ANGELES Indiana guard George Hill came up with last second heroics usually reserved for Kobe Bryant as the Pacers outgunned the Los Angeles Lakers 79-77 in a scrappy contest in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Lakers trailed for most of the night but seemed destined for a comeback when Bryant slotted a three-pointer to tie the scores at 77 apiece with 24 seconds left on the clock.

Hill, however, had other ideas, milking the time down before driving hard to the hoop and getting the layup to fall after a few bounces on the rim in the final second.

Bryant, in doubt prior to the game with "flu-like symptoms", scored more than half the Lakers points with 40 on the night but couldn't bring his side home.

Hill top-scored for the Pacers with 19 while David West contributed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in assistance.

The result left both teams at 7-8 on the season.

