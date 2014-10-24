Nadal joins Murray in Barcelona semi-finals
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
Los Angeles Lakers' point guard Steve Nash will miss the entire 2014-15 season, the National Basketball Association team said on Thursday.
Nash, 40, has battled a bad back and other injuries for years and the latest setback suggests the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player may have played his final game, though he has not announced his retirement.
"Being on the court this season has been my top priority and it is disappointing to not be able to do that right now," the Canadian said in a statement.
"I work very hard to stay healthy and unfortunately my recent setback makes performing at full capacity difficult.
"I will continue to support my team during this period of rest, and will focus on my long-term health."
Nash recently re-injured his back carrying his bags.
He has been severely hampered by injuries since joining the Lakers and played just 15 games last season and averaged 6.8 points and 5.7 assists.
He has averaged 11.4 points and 6.4 assists in his 65 games for the Lakers since joining them in 2012.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.