Orlando Magic forward Glen Davis has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture in a game this week, the National Basketball Association said on Wednesday.

Davis appeared to extend his middle finger toward a fan during Orlando's 117-101 road win against the Toronto Raptors on Monday after being hit on the head by an opposing player.

The hit opened a gash on Davis's scalp and he was booed by the home fans as he grimaced and checked for blood, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel.

As Davis looked at a fan, he extended his bloodied right middle finger, put it into his mouth and licked off the blood but he did not intend to make the obscene gesture, according to the report.

"No, I had blood on my hands," Davis told the paper. "It was my middle finger, so I think they thought I was flipping somebody off, but I wasn't. I was getting blood off my finger."

