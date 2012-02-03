Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban holds the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy during a ceremony before their NBA basketball game with the Miami Heat in Dallas, Texas December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone/Files

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been fined $75,000 for criticizing the referees following a 95-86 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, the National Basketball Association said on Friday.

The league also said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle was fined $35,000 for kicking a ball into the stands following a fourth-quarter dunk by the Thunder's Russell Westbrook.

"Look, I haven't said a whole lot about the officiating in a long, long time, but I haven't seen it this bad in a long, long time," Cuban told ESPNDallas.com.

"Guys miss calls; that's part of the game. ... But these were officials that have been part of the league for years, and it was just off-the-charts bad. And, if no one ever says anything, nothing ever happens."

Carlisle was hit with his second technical and ejected from the game after kicking the ball into the seats.

(Reporting By Steve Ginsburg in Washington; editing by Gene Cherry)