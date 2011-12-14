Rudy Fernandez (C) goes up to score past Serbia's Novica Velickovic during Spain's FIBA Basketball World Championship game in Istanbul September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files

The NBA champion Dallas Mavericks continued their roster changes on Tuesday by trading away Spanish guard Rudy Fernandez and forward Corey Brewer to the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets, who announced their new acquisitions, sent Dallas a second-round pick in exchange for the pair of players.

For the Mavericks, the move saves money and clears room for their newly acquired forwards Lamar Odom and Vince Carter.

Brewer appeared in six playoff games for Dallas after he was signed by them mid-season, while Fernandez never appeared for the team as he was picked up through a Mavericks' trade with Portland in June.

Fernandez has averaged 9.1 points per game over three NBA seasons, and Brewer is a defensive talent who has a career average of 8.9 points per game and should give Denver added depth.

"We are excited to add two talented young wing players who have proven themselves in the NBA," Nuggets executive vice president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri told the team's website (nba.com/nuggets).

"They add depth to our roster, something that helped us finish strong last season, and I'm confident they will fit well with Coach (George) Karl's style of play."

