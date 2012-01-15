The Dallas Mavericks had little difficulty extending their win streak to five games as they crushed the Sacramento Kings 99-60 at the American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Sacramento endured a horrendous first half, scoring just 23 points on 17 percent shooting from the floor that included missing all nine three-point attempts.

The franchise's previous low for points in the first half was 25 set on February 26 1957 against the Boston Celtics when the team was called the Rochester Royals.

"They (Sacramento) had some struggles and their shot-making wasn't great, but I thought we had something to do with that," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters.

"We're placing our major emphasis on energy, defense and rebounding. The guys are responding."

Dallas seized control of the game with a 17-3 run over the final seven minutes of the first quarter to build a 27-11 lead and continued their domination through the second, building a 52-23 lead at halftime.

"We use the term traveling training camp, because that's pretty much what this is," said Kings coach Keith Smart, who is 2-4 since taking over the team earlier this month.

"The guys are still trying to get up to speed on what I want to do and how I want to play."

The large lead allowed the Mavericks, playing their fourth game in five nights, to rest their starters and their reserves responded with 68 points, led by Jason Terry's game-high 21 points. Vince Carter added 16 points, and Dirk Nowitzki led the starters with 14 points in only 20 minutes of action.

Marcus Thornton was the Kings top scorer with 14 points despite hitting just one of seven three point attempts.

