Miami Heat's LeBron James (L), Dwyane Wade (C), and Chris Bosh pose during media day at the team's training camp in Miam, Floridai December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

MIAMI The Miami Heat stumbled at the final hurdle last season and for the team's 'Big Three', whose stunning formation transformed the franchise, the 2011-12 National Basketball Association campaign simply has to be the year.

All-Stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh came together in dramatic fashion in 2010 as free agents with the explicit goal of bringing multiple NBA championships to Miami.

After a turbulent season where the team faced unprecedented attention and at times extraordinary criticism, Miami advanced to the NBA Finals where they lost the best-of-seven series in six games to the Dallas Mavericks.

By most standards that would be considered an excellent achievement for a team that began the season with a radically altered roster and had little time to adjust to each other's style of play.

But the Heat are not most teams. They are the team which by bringing together a trio of top players and promising glory, simply has no possibility of accepting second best.

"We didn't come together to reach the playoffs, to win a playoff series. We came together to win the NBA Finals," James told reporters during training camp.

James has little choice but to talk big as it would be headline news if the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player were to countenance anything other than the ultimate prize. But for his team mate Bosh, there is justification for confidence.

"I think we are the best team in the league and we're going to work like it," said Bosh. "We're looking to win it all. There's nothing else left for us."

The Heat, who open their season at Dallas on December 25 where the home team will unveil their championship banner, do have one thing in their favour this year - the pressure might not be off but the attention has eased.

Last season, the novelty of seeing James and Co. together created a media circus and ensured hostile receptions at almost every arena with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra describing the campaign as feeling "almost like two or three seasons."

This time, the team are not being examined through such an intense media microscope and the atmosphere at their games is likely to be something closer to normality.

While there are some tweaks to the roster - shooting guard Shane Battier and rookie Norris Cole being the main additions - Miami should hit the ground running since the 'Big Three' have a full season of playing together under their belt.

The Heat were a collection of individuals trying to find their way for the first half of last season, but now the team should be formed, according to Spoelstra.

"We certainly got to know each other well, especially when it was uncomfortable. A lot of it carried over and our guys are very close, very connected," he said.

"We expected a lot of turmoil and scrutiny last year. I can't say I expected the amount we got, it was a different level. There will be some of those moments again but I like the fact our guys are committed to each other".

They will need to be, because as Wade put it: "If we don't win a championship, It's a bust year."

(Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)