Miami Heat's LeBron James (L), Dwyane Wade (C) and Chris Bosh sit with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after their team defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 to clinch the NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

LeBron James was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2013 National Basketball Association Finals on Thursday.

Born December 30, 1984 in Akron, Ohio (age 28)

Height: six feet eight inches, 250 lbs (113 kilograms)

Drafted first overall by Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003

Named NBA rookie of the year in 2004

Nine-time NBA All-Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013). Twice named MVP in All-Star game (2006, 2008)

NBA scoring champion in 2008, making him the first Cavalier to lead the league in scoring

Won Olympic gold medal with United States at 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games

Won NBA Championships with Miami in 2012 and 2013 after previously losing in the final with Cleveland (2007) and Miami (2011)

Was named MVP of the NBA finals in 2012 and 2013

Four-time winner of the NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)

James is one of just five players to have won the MVP award at least four times. The others are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six times), Michael Jordan (five), Bill Russell (five) and Wilt Chamberlain (four). (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)