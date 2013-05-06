Brooklyn Nets head coach P.J. Carlesimo reacts to a call in the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

The Brooklyn Nets will not offer a new contract to interim head coach P.J. Carlesimo, commencing the search for a new coach one day after being eliminated from the playoffs, General Manager Billy King said on Sunday.

After spending some $350 million to upgrade their roster for their debut season in Brooklyn, the Nets had loftier expectations than a first-round ouster by the injury-hit Chicago Bulls in a Game Seven on the Nets' new home court.

They re-signed starters Deron Williams, Brook Lopez and Gerald Wallace and traded with the Atlanta Hawks for All-Star Joe Johnson. Despite reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2007, the Nets did not go as far as they hoped.

"The Brooklyn Nets organization would like to thank P.J. for his efforts with the team in his roles as both head coach and assistant, and for his contributions to the team's success both on and off the court," King said in a statement.

"We wish P.J. and his family only the best in the years to come."

Carlesimo, 63, went 35-19 in the regular season, winning 12 of his first 14 games, after taking over in December from the fired Avery Johnson, who had lost 10 of 13 games as the Nets slipped to 14-14.

Brooklyn finished 49-33 for second place in the Atlantic Division.

But after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Nets flopped in their first-round series, falling 99-93 to Chicago in their do-or-die Game Seven to the disappointment of home fans and ownership.

Carlesimo has an NBA career record of 239-315, also serving as a head coach with Portland, Golden State and Seattle/Oklahoma City. His record in the playoffs is 6-13.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry)