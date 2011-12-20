UCLA's Arron Afflalo (4) celebrates shooting a three-point shot at the buzzer ending the first half in their NCAA men's West Regional final basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks in San Jose, California March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

The Denver Nuggets re-signed Arron Afflalo to a multi-year contract after the starting guard had a breakout season, the National Basketball Association team said on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Denver media reported the extension was worth $43 million over five years.

Afflalo, 26, set career highs in points (12.6), rebounds (3.6) and assists (2.4) last season for a Denver team that won the Northwest division title.

"Arron is a tremendous young player who is only going to get better," Nuggets Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri said in a statement. "Not only has he become one of our best offensive players, but he is an excellent defender and a great leader in the locker room."

