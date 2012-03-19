The Denver Nuggets lured Wilson Chandler back to the team after agreeing on a five-year deal with the free agent forward on Sunday.

Chandler will sign a contract worth $37 million for the rest of this campaign and four additional seasons, according to local media reports.

He joined the Nuggets in a mid-season trade in 2011, but spent this season playing for the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, a team he joined during the NBA lockout.

Chandler has been granted the right to return to the NBA by FIBA as well as his Chinese team.

He averaged 12.5 points a game during his time with the Nuggets last season, and should provide a scoring boost to a Denver group fighting for a West playoff spot.

"It is great to have Wilson back on our roster," Nuggets executive vice president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri told the team's website.

"It was a very unique situation signing a talented free agent in the middle of the season, and we worked extremely hard to find an agreement that was best for everyone.

"Wilson will be an excellent addition for the rest of this season and for years to come."

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Alastair Himmer)