Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
The Denver Nuggets signed Italian forward and top scorer Danilo Gallinari to a multi-year contract extension, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said on Wednesday.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed but Denver media reported it to be a four-year deal worth $42 million.
Gallinari, acquired as part of a blockbuster 13-player trade last year that sent four-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony to the New York Knicks, is averaging career-highs in points (17.4), rebounds (5.2), assists (2.8) and steals (1.7) this season.
"Gallo has been excellent and done everything we have asked since we made the trade last February," Nuggets executive vice president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri said in a statement.
"Everybody is seeing how talented he is, and he's only 23 years old. He is only going to get better."
Gallinari, originally taken sixth overall by the Knicks in the 2006 NBA Draft, is Denver's top scorer and set a career-high with 37 points in a double-overtime victory over the Knicks on January 21.
Denver have won four straight games and are locked in a battle with Oklahoma City for top spot in the Western Conference.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ANKARA Tehran's streets were filled with thousands of Iranians celebrating their men's national soccer team's qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, defying threats by Islamic State to launch more extremist attacks in the country.