Paul Millsap scored 14 straight points for Utah in the critical fourth quarter to carry the Jazz to a 106-96 triumph over the Northwest Division rival Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Millsap's devastating personal run in the final quarter gave Utah (8-4) their seventh win in eight contests.

The Jazz led 81-79 early in the fourth when their big power forward netted his own 6-0 run to stretch the lead and finished with 16 in the quarter to keep the Nuggets at bay.

Denver was coming off a big victory over the Miami Heat on Friday, and were involved with a close battle all game but were unable to keep pace down the stretch.

Nene and Danilo Gallinari each recorded 18 points in the loss for the Nuggets (8-5).

