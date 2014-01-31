Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki was named to his 12th All Star team on Thursday while Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh was selected for his ninth appearance at the NBA's mid-season clash in New Orleans on February 16.

With no out and out centers in the starting lineups for this year's game, three specialist big men were among the players joining Nowitzki and Bosh on their respective team's benches.

Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard was added to the Western Conference team while Indiana's Roy Hibbert and Chicago's Joakim Noah were named to the Eastern Conference bench.

Unlike the starting lineups, which were finalised last week after a fan vote, coaches in each conference voted for the reserves.

James Harden (Houston), Tony Parker (San Antonio Spurs), Chris Paul (Los Angeles Clippers) and Portland Trail Blazers duo LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard, who was named for the first time, fill out the Western Conference roster.

Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap, Toronto Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan and Washington Wizards point guard John Wall will make their first All Star appearance from the Eastern Conference bench.

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Johnson completes the Eastern Conference team.

Starting lineups:

Western Conference - Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Kobe Bryant* (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Oklahoma City Thunder), Blake Griffin (Los Angeles Clippers), Kevin Love (MInnesota Timberwolves)

Eastern Conference - Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers), Dwyane Wade, LeBron James (both Miami Heat), Paul George (Indiana Pacers), Carmelo Anthony (New York Knicks).

* Bryant is injured and will be replaced by a player chosen by the NBA.

