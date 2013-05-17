Indiana Pacers guard George Hill (3) reacts after scoring while New York Knicks center Tyson Chandler walks behind him during the second half of an NBA Eastern Conference second round playoff basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith

NEW YORK Indiana Pacers point guard George Hill will miss Thursday's Game Five of the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals against the New York Knicks because of a concussion, the team said.

The Pacers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can advance to the conference finals against the defending NBA champion Miami Heat with another win against the Knicks.

"He (Hill) had the test this afternoon," Pacers coach Frank Vogel told reporters before the game at New York's Madison Square Garden. "It happened when he had a collision with (Knicks center) Tyson Chandler in the first half of Game Four."

Vogel said he did not know what Hill's status would be for a possible Game Six in Indianapolis on Saturday should the Knicks stave off elimination in the second-round playoff series.

Hill had his best scoring performance of the series in Game Four, with a game-high 26 points along with three rebounds and four assists.

Vogel said D.J. Augustin would play most of the minutes at point guard in place of Hill, and that Lance Stephenson and Ben Hansbrough could see some back-up time at the position.

