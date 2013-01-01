Indiana Pacers guard Paul George (24) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Rudy Gay (22) chase the ball during the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

A furious fourth quarter from the Indiana Pacers sparked an 88-83 comeback win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

The Grizzlies, the NBA's top defensive team, led by 11 late in the third quarter before the Pacers charged back.

Ben Hansbrough spurred the charge with two consecutive three-pointers to open the fourth, propelling the Pacers to a 14-4 run that gave them the lead for good.

"That's a really good team win for our guys," Pacers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "I'm proud of the effort and grit to beat a really good basketball team."

Paul George scored 21 points to lead Indiana (18-13), who outscored Memphis 28-16 in the final quarter.

Grizzlies big man Zach Randolph had 21 points and 15 rebounds with Rudy Gay adding 11 points but missing a potential tying three-pointer with five seconds remaining.

Indiana made six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win, their fifth in six contests.

D.J. Augustin helped wrap up the win and finished with 17 points after being pushed into the starting lineup because of a thigh injury to George Hill.

Augustin's three-pointer with 2:07 left gave the home team an 82-76 edge.

While Indiana came to life with 50 second-half points, Memphis fell apart in the fourth behind poor shooting and decision making. Gay made just 3 of 17 shots on the day.

"We got a little selfish in the fourth quarter," said Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley. "We made a lot of bad turnovers and didn't continue to play our transition game."

Memphis (19-9) have lost three of their last four to fall further behind first-place San Antonio in the Southwest Division.

(Reporting by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Gene Cherry and Nick Mulvenney)