San Antonio Spurs' guard Tony Parker (9) drives on the Philadelphia 76ers' guard Jrue Holiday (11) during the second quarter of their NBA basketball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

San Antonio's Tony Parker scored 37 points to continue his hot scoring stretch and lead the Spurs to a 100-90 road win over the Atlantic Division-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday for their sixth successive victory.

Two games after scoring a season-high 42 points against Oklahoma City, Parker was again on top form to help the Spurs win the second match of a nine-game road trip.

Parker carved up Philadelphia's defense and added eight assists and combinedwell with reserve Tiago Splitter, who had 15 points.

"I love playing the pick-and-roll with Tiago," Parker told reporters. "He is always in perfect position."

San Antonio had the upper hand for most of the game, grabbing a three-point edge at halftime before streaking away in the third quarter where Parker netted 12 points and padding their lead to as much as 12 before putting Philadelphia away.

Gary Neal recorded 18 points off the bench while Tim Duncan had 16 and 11 rebounds for the Spurs (18-9), who lead the Southwest Division.

The 76ers (18-8) got a team-high 22 from Lou Williams but had their momentum slowed in losing for just the second time in eight games.

Philadelphia made a couple late runs, pulling within six at 91-85 in the final three minutes, but Parker added a jumper and an assist to stifle the rally.

"When he's attacking the basket, he's incredibly tough to stop," said 76ers forward Elton Brand, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds in his return to the court following a two-game absence with a thumb injury.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)