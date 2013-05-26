San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker (9) drives to the net on Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph (50) during the second half in Game 3 of their NBA Western Conference final playoff basketball series in Memphis, Tennessee May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

The San Antonio Spurs are just one win away from the NBA Finals after coming back from an 18-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-93 in overtime in Memphis on Saturday.

The Spurs lead the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals 3-0 after the victory and can sweep into the title series for the first time since 2007 with another win on Monday.

The Grizzlies led 29-11 late in the first quarter but were worn down across the rest of the game, with the Spurs taking their first lead in the fourth quarter.

The two sides were locked at 86-86 in regulation after the Grizzlies could not score the winning basket in the final seconds.

The Spurs then kicked away again in overtime as Tony Parker led the way with 26 points, Tim Duncan scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Manu Ginobli chipped in with 19 points and seven rebounds to give the Spurs one foot in the finals.

Five Grizzlies scored in double figures with Mike Conley producing a team high 20 points, Marc Gasol posted 16 with 14 rebounds while Quincy Pondexter added 15 from the bench, but it was not enough as they lost at home for the first time in the playoffs. (Reporting by Ben Everill in Del Mar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)