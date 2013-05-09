Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (3rd R) slam dunks against the Chicago Bulls during Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final basketball playoff in Miami, Florida May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

MIAMI Miami Heat rebounced from their series-opening loss to Chicago to thrash the Bulls 115-78 on Wednesday and level their Eastern Conference semi-final at 1-1.

The 37-point margin was the heaviest defeat the Chicago Bulls had suffered in a playoff game and the biggest post-season win for the Heat.

The Bulls upset a rusty Miami in Game One on Monday but the defending NBA champions responded with an aggressive opening quarter that turned into a masterclass, then a massacre.

Miami led by 40 points before resting their first choice players in the fourth quarter.

Most Valuable Player LeBron James, who had been restricted to two first half points in Game One, was back to near his best, scoring 19 points.

Ray Allen top scored for Miami with 21 points including ten of ten from the free throw line. (Reporting By Simon Evans)